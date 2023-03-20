Birmingham Mayor Woodfin gets engaged

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Congratulations are in order for Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin!

The mayor made the announcement Monday on social media that he is now engaged to his long-time girlfriend.

Mayor Woodfin said, “And I’m not askin’ for much ……. just a couple of forevers. She said YES!!”

