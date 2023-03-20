LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham Mayor Woodfin announces engagement

Birmingham Mayor Woodfin gets engaged
Birmingham Mayor Woodfin gets engaged(Bold as a Lion Studios)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Congratulations are in order for Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin!

The mayor made the announcement Monday on social media that he is now engaged to his long-time girlfriend Kendra Morris.

Mayor Woodfin said, “And I’m not askin’ for much ……. just a couple of forevers. She said YES!!”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
Alabama Dept. of Human Resources warning of SNAP EBT card scam
Sheriff's deputy goes to hospital
Cullman County deputy sent to hospital after drug arrest
A son described a road rage incident where he said his elderly mother was picked up and thrown...
Son says he watched mother thrown into traffic in road rage incident
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP...
Ford recalls 1.5 million vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms
Police say an 11-year-old boy and his 10-year-old friend were shooting Gel Blaster water guns...
Police: Boys shot at while firing toy guns at cars, 1 injured

Latest News

First Alert Weather 4p 3-20-23
FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning extended into Tuesday morning, heavy frost expected
Source: WBRC video
Could March Madness return to Birmingham in the future?
Source: WBRC video
BFRS employee arrested
Source: WBRC video
2 killed in Talladega shooting