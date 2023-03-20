LawCall
BFRS employee arrested following road rage shooting

Timothy Gooden.
Timothy Gooden.(Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, March 14, a vehicle was shot into on Green Springs Highway at Oxmoor Road around 9:20 p.m.

Homewood Police say an officer heard at least two gunshots. A man told police someone shot at him, and was able to give a description. He was not injured.

Police located the suspect, Timothy Gooden, and took him into custody for questioning. Gooden is an employee at Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, according to BFRS officials.

Officers say the investigation revealed that the shooting was an act of road rage.

Gooden was transferred to Jefferson County Jail after the warrant was signed.

