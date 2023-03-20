Baking News: Raspberry swirl almond cupcakes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Over the weekend, a few WBRC employees competed in the Great Birmingham Bake Off, hosted by WE Made Inc.

WE Made Inc is a local non-profit that provides jobs and training to people with disabilities. For this month’s Baking News, Gillian shares the recipe used for the bake-off, so you can make these Raspberry Swirl Almond cupcakes at home!

Raspberry Glaze:

1 12oz bag of frozen raspberries

¾ cup water

¼ cup sugar

2 tbsp corn syrup

1 tsp vanilla

In a saucepan over medium-high heat, mix together raspberries, water and cornstarch. Once at a boil, lower the heat and add sugar. Let simmer for 10 minutes, occasionally stirring. Remove from heat and add vanilla. Let cool to room temperature then pour the mixture into a blender. Blend until smooth. Store in an airtight container in the fridge.

Almond Raspberry Swirl Cake:

WE Made Classic Pound Cake baking mix

4 eggs

1 ¼ tsp almond extract

⅓ cup milk

2 sticks of unsalted butter

1 tbsp vanilla pudding mix

Preheat oven to 375 degrees and fill the cupcake tin with liners. Set aside. In a small bowl, combine eggs, almond extract and milk. In a separate bowl, whisk room-temperature butter for 2 minutes with a stand or hand mixer. Add in egg mixture. Slowly add in pound cake mix and pudding mix on low speed. Once combined, mix on high speed for 1 minute until the mix looks fluffy. Next, pour 1 tbsp of cupcake batter into each liner. Then add some of the raspberry glaze to the mix and swirl with a toothpick. Repeat this step by adding another tbsp of the mixture and raspberry glaze and swirling with a toothpick. Bake at 375 for 25 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

While the cupcakes cool make the icing!

Raspberry buttercream:

½ cup room temperature butter

2 tbsp raspberry glaze

2 cups powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

2-4 tbsp water

Beat together butter, raspberry glaze, powdered sugar, and vanilla for 2 minutes. Slowly add water into a thick consistency is reached. Beat until fluffy. Frost each cupcake with buttercream and top with fresh raspberries or slivered almonds.

