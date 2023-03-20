LawCall
Autopsy planned for man found dead on park bench

(Source: Stock image/Raycom Media)((Source: Stock image/Raycom Media))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s office confirmed an autopsy is planned for Monday for a man found dead on Norwood Boulevard on Sunday.

The unidentified male, who is believed to have been homeless, was found at 8:09 a.m. in the 3600 block of Norwood Blvd.

He was lying on the ground next to a park bench near tennis and basketball courts.

Officials say it is too early to say if cold weather contributed to the man’s death.

