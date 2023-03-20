LawCall
Amphitheatre on the way to University of West Alabama

By Bryan Henry
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A major construction project is on the way to the University of West Alabama in Livingston.

It will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, but university leaders are convinced it will become a popular gathering place for students.

The University of West Alabama says it’s just months away from building the amphitheater, and it will be built in the center of campus.

University President Dr. Ken Tucker says this is something they’ve been wanting to do for awhile.

The overall cost will be between $650,000 to $700,000 and will comfortably seat 500 people, according to Dr. Tucker.

Dr. Tucker says construction begins this summer and should be completed by December 2023.

“It serves a dual purpose. It allows us to get into a much more academic programming on the one hand and allows us to delve into many more student oriented activities.. everything from concerts to musical performances, theatrical performances. I even envision or we envision an outdoor classroom,” said UWA President Dr. Ken Tucker.

The University of West Alabama has an enrollment of 1,500 on campus. Dr. Tucker says the funds are coming from the state’s supplemental education budget plus some internal funds the university has on hand.

