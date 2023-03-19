Saturday night crash kills Huntsville woman

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash that occurred just before 11 p.m. Saturday night killed a 21-year-old Huntsville woman.

According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Megan Whitehall, 21, was driving a 2006 Toyota Camry which left the road and struck a tree.

Officials with ALEA say that crash occurred on Gurley Pike, about two miles northwest of Gurley. According to ALEA, Whitehall was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

