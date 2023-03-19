LawCall
FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning continues this morning, again tonight

WBRC Sunday morning weather 3/19/23
By Fred Hunter
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Freeze Warning continues until 10 a.m. this morning with another Freeze Warning from 10 p.m. tonight through 10 a.m. Monday.

This morning, with a reinforcing shot of cold air following the passage of a cold front bringing early morning lows below freezing. Sunny conditions are expected with winds in the 10-15 mph range for much of the day with temperatures around 45 this afternoon. Even colder conditions are expected tonight with lows in the 20s across the entire area.

WBRC Sunday morning weather 3/19/23
WBRC Sunday morning weather 3/19/23(WBRC)

Tonight temperatures should range from the low 20s in the north to upper 20s in the south early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be several degrees warmer on Monday night into Tuesday morning, but many locations will see lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

The colder conditions will begin to moderated by Tuesday when daytime highs top 70-degrees area-wide. By Thursday afternoon highs will be at or above 80-degrees with returning moisture ahead of the next system which will being increasing rain chances early Friday with the possibility for a thunderstorm by Friday afternoon.

A few showers may linger through the upcoming weekend.

