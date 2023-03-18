LawCall
Low income families are eligible for heating and cooling assistance

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Help is on the way for low-income families to reduce heating and cooling bills.

Alabama is receiving more than $90 million in federal funds to help bridge the gap.

The application process is open and the program covers energy bills for eligible families twice a year.

The Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama is connecting families to the federal funds.

Here’s how it works. Families can apply for heating assistance between October and May and again in June to offset cooling costs.

You must meet specific criteria to qualify.

Luke Laney, COO of Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama, said, “For regular assistance, they have to be below 150% of the federal poverty level and that number kind of varies based on household size.”

You can call 1-855-287-1730 for an appointment. They open appointments at the beginning of each month.

