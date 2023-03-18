Jacksonville officer injured in car chase

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jacksonville Police officer was injured around 2 a.m. Saturday morning during a car chase that ended in an officer-involved shooting, according to Jacksonville Police Chief Marcus Wood.

Both the officer and suspect are in stable condition as of 9 a.m. according to Chief Wood. Weaver Police attempted a traffic stop on a 2022 Dodge Charger Saturday morning. The 22-year-old driver fled the scene in the vehicle.

Weaver Police chased the suspect into Jacksonville, where Jacksonville Police joined the chase. Police caught up to the vehicle near the 5000 block of Alexandria-Jacksonville Highway, says Chief Wood.

The suspect turned his car around and rammed a Jacksonville squad car head-on, before backing up to try again. The officer exited his vehicle and drew his firearm in an attempt to stop the suspect. The suspect then hit the officer with his car.

Chief Wood says the suspect pulled back to make another attempt, and the officer fired a single shot.

Both the officer and suspect were taken to Anniston RMC. The officer was treated and released, while the suspect was transferred to UAB Hospital.

The JSU Center for Applied Forensics Critical Incident Response Team is investigating. More information will be made available as the investigation continues.

