Gun brought to Piedmont High School, arrest made for ‘terroristic threats’

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday, March 16, for having a gun on campus at Piedmont High School and making threats on social media.

The Piedmont Police Department was made aware of the presence of a weapon at Piedmont High School through a video posted on Snapchat. PPD says the school went into lockdown Friday after administration found out about the threats.

A search was conducted at the school and the suspect was not found on campus according to PPD. An investigation revealed that Kenneth Cole Candelario, a Piedmont resident, was responsible for the threats.

PPD says warrant was put out for Candelario for Terroristic Threats, and he was arrested soon after.

Candelario was taken to the Calhoun County Jain and given a bond of $10,000 and a preliminary court date of April 17.

