FIRST ALERT: A cold last weekend of winter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Freeze Warning is in effect for counties in the North and East with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected through 9 a.m. this morning. A Freeze Watch is in effect from midnight tonight through 10 a.m. tomorrow morning area wide. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 are possible.

Freezing temperatures are expected to become more widespread Sunday morning and especially Monday morning. By Tuesday morning, freezing temperatures should remain north of Interstate 85.

WBRC Saturday morning weather, 3/18/23 (WBRC)

This morning drier, colder air is moving into the region with gusty northwest winds. A second cold front follows yesterday’s initial passage. The front will move through the area y late in the day with winds continuing up to 15 mph with highs in the 50-55 degree range. A strong ridge of high pressure will move south tonight bringing more cold air and dropping temperatures to near freezing area wide tomorrow morning.

The dry, cold air mass will linger over the region through tomorrow night and with the high pressure then centered over the area more widespread freezing temperatures and frost can be expected. Conditions will begin to moderate Monday for the arrival of spring but more frost and possibly freezing temperatures will return Monday night as the high lingers a little longer over the area.

A return flow of milder Gulf air will begin by mid-week and continue into Thursday with warmer, but still drier conditions continuing. The next rain chance reappears by Friday with a possibility for a few showers and thunderstorms returning.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.