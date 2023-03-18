Fallen Bibb County deputy will have name etched on wall in Washington, D.C.

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Friends and family of fallen Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Johnson want to continue his legacy all the way to the nation’s capital.

A GoFundMe campaign is underway right now to raise enough money to help send his family to Washington for a somber distinction.

As of Friday morning, $4,500 had been raised - donated by more than 80 people. The goal is $12,000, for a special purpose.

The memorial that contains the names of fallen officers across the country in Washington, D.C., will soon have an addition - the name of Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson, someone Mike Nichols knew all too well.

“If I get choked up, bear with me,” said Nichols.

The emotions surrounding Deputy Brad Johnson’s murder still flow months after the deputy was shot and killed, allegedly by suspect Austin Patrick Hall. Johnson’s fellow deputy Chris Poole was also shot, but survived. Mike Nichols knew Deputy Johnson for several years and is one of the organizers behind the fundraiser to help raise money to send Johnson’s family and Deputy Poole to Washington for the name inscription ceremony.

“Brad would be very proud of the effort that’s been put in,” said Mike Nichols. “Law enforcement occupation...we’re real close, anything we can do for a brother or sister out there, it makes us feel good.”

So good, in fact, hundreds of people throughout Bibb County continue to burn a blue light on their front porches, a tribute to those who put it on the line everyday, the way Brad Johnson and Chris Poole did 9 months ago.

“And that’s supportin’ Brad and Deputy Poole. It’s overwhelming and makes you feel good if you’re in law enforcement,” said Nichols.

Brad Johnson was only 32 years old when he died, but will never be far away on a hallow, marble wall near the White House.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial contains the names of more than 23,000 U.S. law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty throughout American history.

