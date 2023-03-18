Cullman Co. contestant wins Alabama Spelling Bee

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Stephen Briscoe of Hanceville Middle School just won the 2023 Alabama Spelling Bee.

According to Ty Watwood, of Cullman County Schools, this is the first time Cullman County’s representative has won the state spelling bee since 1988.

Stephen Briscoe (Cullman County Schools)

Stephen’s winning word: Schnell.

Congratulations Stephen!

