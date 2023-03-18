LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Cullman Co. contestant wins Alabama Spelling Bee

Stephen Briscoe
Stephen Briscoe(Cullman County Schools)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Stephen Briscoe of Hanceville Middle School just won the 2023 Alabama Spelling Bee.

According to Ty Watwood, of Cullman County Schools, this is the first time Cullman County’s representative has won the state spelling bee since 1988.

Stephen Briscoe
Stephen Briscoe(Cullman County Schools)

Stephen’s winning word: Schnell.

Congratulations Stephen!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
Alabama Dept. of Human Resources warning of SNAP EBT card scam
The FBI announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the return of Maria del Carmen...
American woman reported kidnapped in Mexico
Source: WBRC video
Jefferson County deputies find stolen vehicle, stolen property, and multiple guns after residents call in tip for car break-ins
Tiffany Garrison
Attala woman accused of stabbing man, woman in front of children
Police say Adam Gilliland, 35, was arrested for being a part of a retail theft ring in Las Vegas.
Man accused of stealing $11K in tools from several Lowe’s stores as part of retail theft ring

Latest News

First Alert Weather Afternoon Update 3/18/23
First Alert: Expect below freezing temperatures as we head into Sunday
A 19-month-old is dead following a house fire in Lee County.
19-month-old dies in house fire in Beauregard
Jacksonville officer injured in car chase
A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday, March 16, for having a gun on campus at Piedmont High...
Gun brought to Piedmont High School, arrest made for ‘terroristic threats’