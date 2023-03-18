LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alabama Dept. of Human Resources warning of SNAP EBT card scam

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A warning for those who receive SNAP benefits. Scammers might be out to steal the money on your EBT card, as well as your personal information.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources posted the new scam this week warning people to beware of fraudulent text messages that falsely claim your SNAP EBT card is locked. The text says to call a 24/7 support number with a specific ID because the card is locked.

DHR says they will never contact you by text about your SNAP benefits so you should not call that random number or release your information. Better yet, they say don’t contact the sender at all and delete the text immediately.

Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is joining in on warning the public. CEO Nicole Williams says only bad things could come from this scam.

“Folks are just taking advantage of the SNAP benefits and I think the goal of the scammer is to steal the money off that card so we just want to tell everybody.... If you do receive SNAP benefits and you get a text like that, please ignore it,” said Williams.

If you’re unsure about the validity of any SNAP notification, whether by text, email or phone call, DHR encourages you to contact your county office with the concern.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts...
Honda recalling 500,000 vehicles to fix seat belt problem
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-59 in apparent hit-and-run
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-59 in apparent hit-and-run has been identified
The FTC has accused Fortnite of tricking players into incurring unwanted charges.
Fortnite maker to pay $245 million for tricking users
Source: WBRC video
Jefferson County deputies find stolen vehicle, stolen property, and multiple guns after residents call in tip for car break-ins
The FBI announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the return of Maria del Carmen...
American woman reported kidnapped in Mexico

Latest News

Impact on restaurants from March Madness in B'ham
Restaurants in B’ham getting more business from March Madness
First Alert Weather 9p 3-17-23
FIRST ALERT: Freezing temperatures & frost this weekend
‘It’s statistically significant:’ UAB expert on new CDC maternal mortality report
UAB expert on alarming CDC maternal mortality report
UAB expert on alarming CDC maternal mortality report