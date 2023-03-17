Tuscaloosa shuts down Moon Winx Lodge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police shut down a famous locale on Monday, March 13. One that dates back to the 1920s - a place Bear Bryant would keep his players the night before home games at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Tuscaloosa Police and other city officials did an inspection and found a total of 10 major violations.

The violations include doing business without a license, six cases of allowing visitors to stay more than 30 days, and three situations in which the lodge failed to keep a guest registry. Police say they also cited the owner for structural issues as well. Meanwhile, several agencies throughout the county, including the Salvation Army and Compassion Coalition, have offered assistance to those who were staying here.

“Major violations with the police department and other agencies within the state and the city of Tuscaloosa that we had to shut them down because of public safety, and also some health issues that were brought upon us. We had several complaints along with some unannounced visits upon the inspection the city,” said Tuscaloosa Deputy Assistant Police Chief Sebo Sanders.

We checked in with the person working inside, who said they have been getting calls from folks wondering if they’ll reopen again. The individual said they’re working on it.

