Talladega’s revitalization project demolishing more than 30 abandoned, dilapidated homes

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Talladega is using funds from the Community Development Block Grant to demolish dozens of homes in Ward 2. The goal is to restore a sense of pride in these communities by removing abandoned and dilapidated homes.

“The Community Development Block Grant is knocking down another sixteen houses now. All were led by City Councilwoman Vickey Hall in Ward 2,” says City Manager Seddrick Hill. “She did a lot of work to get the buy-in. Sometimes the community doesn’t know if are you going to take my land are you going to do something else.”

Last year, the city demolished 15 homes in the Knoxville community and now they’re working on 16 more.

The blighted, unoccupied properties are demolished at no cost to the property owner, who maintains ownership of the land. Participants in the program must be the legal property owner or have a legal right to the property.

“It’s beautifying our neighborhood. Making the property values go up,” says Councilwoman Hall. “It’s a free job they’re doing. The families still own their property. All we ask them to do is just keep it up. We’re beautifying our neighborhood. Making people want to come and move back into the neighborhood. They’re calling me telling me the exciting things about what they want to come and do.”

City leaders are also helping property owners use the space for something new.

“We’ve also started meetings with USDA so that these property owners can rebuild at 1.9% interest rates,” says Hill. “People from the USDA will come down and go through the paperwork to help fill out the information and there start rebuilding this community.”

Any homeowners out there with abandoned properties in the area are encouraged to reach out to the city of Talladega to see if their property meets the criteria to participate while funding is available.

To learn more, contact City Planner Robert Buyher at rbuyher@talladega.com or Councilwoman Hall 256-315-1534.

