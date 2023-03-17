LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Pedestrian hit, killed by highway patrol vehicle, police say

Authorities in Mississippi say a woman was struck and killed on an interstate by a highway patrol vehicle. (Source: WDAM)
By Xaniel Steele, Ann Barnett and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Law enforcement in Mississippi says a woman was killed early Friday morning while she was in the middle of a highway.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the woman was in the middle of U.S. 49 at about 3 a.m. when she was hit by a passing Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle.

WDAM reports the unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A portion of the interstate in Forest County was closed at the scene of the crash for several hours.

Authorities said it wasn’t immediately known why the woman was in the middle of the road as their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts...
Honda recalling 500,000 vehicles to fix seat belt problem
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-59 in apparent hit-and-run
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-59 in apparent hit-and-run
The FTC has accused Fortnite of tricking players into incurring unwanted charges.
Fortnite maker to pay $245 million for tricking users
Source: WBRC video
Jefferson County deputies find stolen vehicle, stolen property, and multiple guns after residents call in tip for car break-ins
Trooper Mitchell Paz is accused of allowing his girlfriend to access sensitive police...
State trooper accused of allowing girlfriend to access sensitive police information

Latest News

Algae is threatening both of Florida's coasts. CNN/WINK/GETTY IMAGE/U. OF THE WEST INDIES/BRIAN...
Giant seaweed blob, red tide to ruin your vacation?
Part of AFFA's newest campaign includes a new billboard along I-385 in Laurens County, South...
‘God loves trans kids’: Billboard sparks conversation about religion and gender identity
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
Austin Poling
Marion County man accused of killing his father
US actor Patrick Duffy poses for a photo with a performer, ahead of the St Patrick's Day Parade...
St. Patrick’s Day rites: Parades, bagpipes, clinking pints