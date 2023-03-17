LawCall
North Alabama Drug Task Force agents recover cocaine sent in mail

Agents with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigators and United States Postal Service...
Agents with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigators and United States Postal Service investigators recovered the two kilograms of cocaine.(North Alabama Drug Task Force)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama HIDTA Drug Task Force agents recovered cocaine that was sent through the mail in March.

Agents with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigators and United States Postal Service investigators recovered the two kilograms of cocaine. The package was addressed to a residence in Madison.

When law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at Jean Michael Robles’ residence, they recovered another kilogram of cocaine. Roble was arrested and booked into the Limestone County Jail on a drug trafficking charge.

