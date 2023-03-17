LawCall
Marion County man accused of killing his father

Austin Poling
Austin Poling(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in Marion County is accused of killing his own father.

The district attorney says 28-year-old Austin Poling is charged with murder in the death of his dad, Tracy Poling.

Authorities say the incident happened right outside the Hamilton city limits, but no other details have been released.

According to court documents, Poling is also charged with cruelty to animals for shooting his father’s dog.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

