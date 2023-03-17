LawCall
Man to be sentenced in 2017 shooting death of Tuscaloosa woman

Koran Lewis
Koran Lewis(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC learned about new details in the 2017 death investigation of 23-year-old Jennifer Raven Nevin.

The Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s office says Koran Lewis will be sentenced Monday and could face either life without parole or the death penalty.

A Tuscaloosa County jury found Lewis guilty in connection to the shooting death of Nevin. Lewis was 23 years old at the time of the shooting.

Authorities say her body was found on a dirt road off Watermelon Road and Phelps Road in Tuscaloosa.

Nevin was a 23-year-old mother.

