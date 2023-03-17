Heart Gallery Alabama: Tray

D’Atrayhemia, born April 2010, goes by Tray. He has a loving and kind personality. His favorite colors are red and black.

Tray enjoys playing video games, basketball and drawing. In school, he enjoys both reading and math! His favorite place to go is church, where he can sing his favorite songs.

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

