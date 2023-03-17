LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

‘God loves trans kids’: Billboard sparks conversation about religion and gender identity

Part of the campaign includes a new billboard along I-385 in Laurens County, South Carolina, that reads, “God loves trans kids.” (Source: WHNS)
By Freeman Stoddard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A new billboard along an interstate in South Carolina is sparking a conversation about the relationship between religion and people who identify as transgender.

The Alliance for Full Acceptance organization, or AFFA, recently announced its newest venture, the “God Loves LGBTQ+ People” campaign.

Part of the campaign includes a new billboard along Interstate 385 in Laurens County, South Carolina, that reads, “God loves trans kids.”

AFFA’s website says religion has long been used as a weapon against the LGBTQ+ community, and they are looking to change that.

“Politicians and advocacy groups using religion as a scapegoat for bigotry and political discrimination must stop,” the AFFA website reads. “Everyone has the right to live a life free from persecution regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.”

The new campaign comes just days after South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined attorneys general from 20 other states to file a brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to remove an injunction blocking West Virginia’s enforcement of its Save Women’s Sports Act. Under the act, all biological males, including those who identify as transgender, would be ineligible for participation on female sports teams.

To learn more about the “God Loves LGBTQ+ People” campaign, visit AFFA’s website.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts...
Honda recalling 500,000 vehicles to fix seat belt problem
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-59 in apparent hit-and-run
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-59 in apparent hit-and-run
The FTC has accused Fortnite of tricking players into incurring unwanted charges.
Fortnite maker to pay $245 million for tricking users
Source: WBRC video
Jefferson County deputies find stolen vehicle, stolen property, and multiple guns after residents call in tip for car break-ins
Trooper Mitchell Paz is accused of allowing his girlfriend to access sensitive police...
State trooper accused of allowing girlfriend to access sensitive police information

Latest News

Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
Austin Poling
Marion County man accused of killing his father
US actor Patrick Duffy poses for a photo with a performer, ahead of the St Patrick's Day Parade...
St. Patrick’s Day rites: Parades, bagpipes, clinking pints
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes