Food Giant teaming up with Meat Depot to open store in Five Points West

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new grocery store in the Five Points West area of Birmingham will hold a grand opening soon. The company hopes to restore food security in a part of the city that desperately needs it.

Food Giant is teaming up with the Meat Depot to open up a location at the old Winn Dixie store on Bessemer Road. We’re told the store will have a big meat department, a large selection of farm fresh fruits and vegetables, a full deli with prepared hot meals, a seafood market and more.

The store will be half the size of the old Winn Dixie. This area has been a food desert for quite some time. A company spokesperson says they’re hoping to provide much needed access to fresh, quality food options at low prices.

“I think it is important to everybody but especially grocers who care about this so much and being able to provide food to these communities..being able to provide a store that kind of checks all the boxes for that location,” Sarah Wagner, a spokesperson said.

The grand opening of the new supermarket is April 5 at 8 a.m. at 2220 Bessemer Road.

We’re told the first 100 customers in the store on that Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will receive a free bag of groceries.

