LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Florence PD arrests man for allegedly sending obscene images to juvenile

Thomas Armstead.
Thomas Armstead.(Florence Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Florence Police Department arrested and charged a man after he allegedly requested a nude photo from a juvenile and sent obscene images.

According to a press release from the police department, Thomas Armstead sent multiple obscene videos and images to a juvenile between July 2022 and February 2023. According to investigators, Armstead requested a nude photo from a juvenile on Nov. 22, 2022, knowing the person was under age.

Armstead was arrested and charged on Thursday with 14 counts of solicit porn product with minors and transmitting obscene material to a child. His bond was set at $750,000.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts...
Honda recalling 500,000 vehicles to fix seat belt problem
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-59 in apparent hit-and-run
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-59 in apparent hit-and-run
The FTC has accused Fortnite of tricking players into incurring unwanted charges.
Fortnite maker to pay $245 million for tricking users
Trooper Mitchell Paz is accused of allowing his girlfriend to access sensitive police...
State trooper accused of allowing girlfriend to access sensitive police information
Heidi Matheny faces 15 to life when she is sentened for killing her 93-year-old grandmother...
Graphic: Ohio woman gets life in prison for drowning grandmother in sink

Latest News

Agents with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigators and United States Postal Service...
North Alabama Drug Task Force agents recover cocaine sent in mail
Daniel Ray Kelsoe.
Blount Co. correctional offer arrested after alleged sexual contact with 2 inmates
Source: WBRC video
Blount Co. correctional officer arrested
Birmingham warming station to open this weekend, transportation offered
Birmingham warming station to open this weekend, transportation offered