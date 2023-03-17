LawCall
Blount Co. correctional offer arrested after alleged sexual contact with 2 inmates

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Blount County correctional offer was arrested after alleged sexual contact with at least two inmates.

Police say Daniel Ray Kelsoe is charged with two counts of custodial sexual contact.

Sheriff Mark Moon and his team started an investigation after an inmate made a complaint about Kelsoe having sexual contact with an inmate.

The investigation included interviews with two inmates who share a cell, and Kelsoe as well.

Investigators believe Kelso had sexual relations with at least two women in the prison and possibly a third.

Kelsoe originally denied the allegations, but in a second interview with the lead investigator, he confessed his crimes, according to police.

Kelsoe has been with the Blount County Jail for just shy of one year and has no previous criminal history.

He is being held in a separate facility. Once warrants are completed by the district attorney’s office, Kelsoe will be given a bond.

“Anyone, whether it be an inmate or a correction officer, specifically a corrections officer, someone who has authority over them, they do not have the ability to consent to any sexual contact. That’s where we are in this case. It was a situation to where it may have been outside these walls, may have been consensual. But since it was inside these walls, those inmates do not have the ability to give consent,” said Moon.

The sheriff’s office asks that if you have recently been released from the Blount County Jail and believe you are a victim of a similar crime, to contact them.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

