Birmingham warming station to open this weekend, transportation offered

Birmingham warming station to open this weekend, transportation offered
Birmingham warming station to open this weekend, transportation offered(Alex Gibbs)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The rain system in our area is bringing in cooler weather and temperatures are expected to fall below freezing this weekend.

The City of Birmingham, along with Jimmie Hale Mission, is opening its warming station from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day starting Saturday, March 18 through Monday, March 20.

Anyone who needs a warm shelter is welcome to go to the Jimmie Hale Mission, located at 3420 2nd Ave North. Food will be provided both days.

Those needing transportation to the shelter can be picked up at Brother Bryan Park, 2100 Magnolia Ave. South; Faith Chapel Care Center, 921 2nd Ave. North; Linn Park, 20th St. North; and the Boutwell Auditorium, 1930 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd.

