Birmingham Housing Authority awarded FCC’s ‘Your Home, Your Internet’ grant

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District has been awarded $262,397 as part of the “Your Home, Your Internet” grant from the FCC.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) will have some additional funds to help eligible households get access to discounted internet services.

HABD has been awarded $262,397 as part of the “Your Home, Your Internet” grant from the FCC.

The money will be used to spearhead a pilot program of the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Outreach Program, a benefit providing a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households.

After registering more than 100 households for the program in November 2022, HABD can assist even more public housing residents during their program application process.

“I want to commend our staff, in partnership with the City of Birmingham’s Connect 99 team, for the work they did in exposing our residents to this program prior to HABD being awarded this grant,” said HABD President and CEO Dontrelle Young Foster.

Foster said the digital divide affects communities across Birmingham, keeping residents from going to work, going to school, and accessing resources like healthcare.

“This grant, a product of the ACP’s Outreach pilot, will support our work to connect Birmingham residents with the broadband they need to become truly self-sufficient,” Foster said.

