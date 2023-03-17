Birmingham Food Bank explains impact of COVID SNAP benefits ending

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been two weeks since COVID SNAP benefits ended in Alabama meaning more people are bringing less food home to feed their families.

Leaders at the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama say it’s a bit too early to tell how many more people will be needing additional help now that they’re getting less money.

Even so, CEO Nicole Williams says they receive dozens, sometimes as many as 50 calls a day from people asking how they can feed themselves and their families, so the need remains high.

The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama relies on partners to get the food they collect out into the community, so Williams says it may be a few months until they hear reports about where more food is needed since the COVID SNAP benefits expired.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources says all of the 350,000 people on SNAP experienced a drop in benefits, adding the average household will see a $170 decrease each month.

Williams says this can really hurt those families who rely on the extra money to be healthy.

“Folks are getting less money through their SNAP benefits and having to pay more for food of course, so it’s really a struggle for folks to buy healthy food as our unhealthy food is a lot cheaper,” said Williams.

The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama has over 260 partners across their 12-county service area. If you’re in need of food for yourself or your family, Williams recommends using their food finder tool.

