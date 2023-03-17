Bessemer BOE considers interim superintendent with expired teaching certificates

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer’s Board of Education voted Thursday to consider hiring Dr. Paul McKendrick to serve as interim school superintendent, even though state records indicate McKendrick’s certifications to teach expired in 2012 and 2017.

The Board selected McKendrick from a two-person candidate pool to serve as an administrative consultant starting March 20, then transition to interim superintendent April 6. Board members discussed they can’t pay McKendrick to serve as interim superintendent until the current superintendent, Dr. Autumm Jeter, leaves to assume a new role with the Alabama Department of Education. The board elected to discuss McKendrick’s pay at a later date.

McKendrick served as superintendent at Tuscaloosa City Schools until 2016 and left in the wake of a sexual harassment complaint. The board of education found evidence of inappropriate workplace behavior, but said the allegations didn’t rise to the level of sexual harassment. In 2016 board member Earnestine Tucker told WBRC McKendrick was given the option to resign or be terminated.

WBRC has not received an official response from the Bessemer BOE.

