Attala woman accused of stabbing man, woman in front of children

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman in Etowah County is accused of stabbing a man and woman while she had four children in the vehicle with her, according to Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

Deputies say they responded to Duck Springs Chevron Thursday, March 16 on a report of a vehicle striking the building and a report that a female had stabbed and possibly hit someone with her vehicle.

Once deputies arrived, the female suspect was no longer at the scene. Deputies say they found a male with a minor puncture wound to his chest and a female with an injured hand and fingers.

Investigators identified the female suspect as 35-year-old Tiffany Garrison. Police also determined she had four children in the vehicle with her.

Garrison turned herself in to investigators at a church in the Sand Valley area. The children who were in the vehicle at the time of the incident were located at a residence and now in DHR custody.

Police say Garrison was arrested and charged with two counts of Attempted Murder and other charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

She is being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on $200,000 bond.

Investigator Shannon Thomas stated that all involved parties knew each other, and this was not a random act.

Authorities say there is no danger to the community.

More information will be released following the investigation.

