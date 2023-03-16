LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Rising Star: Joshua Boykin

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Joshua Boykin!

Josh is a senior at Pinson Valley High School with a 3.81 GPA. He is a member of the Technical and English Honor Societies. Also, he volunteers by giving free haircuts to the Salvation Army and Drug and Alcohol Recovery Center. His care for others, motivation, and personality makes him a leader in and out of school.

Joshua, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.
Ricky Bobby’s ‘Talladega Nights’ mansion hits market for nearly $10M
Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts...
Honda recalling 500,000 vehicles to fix seat belt problem
Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Donald Patrick Johnson, 28.
Shelby County man arrested after man found shot to death in home

Latest News

Good Samaritan saves man from burning house
Good Samaritan saves man from burning house in Birmingham
Source: WBRC video
Rising Star: Joshua Boykin
Source: WBRC video
Dueling Elvis’s from Auburn and Iowa all shook up for a good cause
Father of Alabama native, Academy Award-winning director expresses happiness for his son
Father of Alabama native, Academy Award-winning director expresses happiness for his son