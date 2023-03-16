Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Joshua Boykin!

Josh is a senior at Pinson Valley High School with a 3.81 GPA. He is a member of the Technical and English Honor Societies. Also, he volunteers by giving free haircuts to the Salvation Army and Drug and Alcohol Recovery Center. His care for others, motivation, and personality makes him a leader in and out of school.

Joshua, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

