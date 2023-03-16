LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Pedestrian struck, killed on I-59 in apparent hit-and-run

Pedestrian struck, killed on I-59 in apparent hit-and-run
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-59 in apparent hit-and-run(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian walking on the shoulder of Interstate 59 South Thursday evening was struck and killed by a motor vehicle that fled the scene after the collision.

Birmingham police say just before 11 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to a report of a person down on I-59 South on the Roebuck Pkwy exit ramp.

When officers arrived, they observed that the victim was unresponsive. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

The victim’s identity is unknown at this time.

When we learn more information, we will be sure to make updates to this story.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.
Ricky Bobby’s ‘Talladega Nights’ mansion hits market for nearly $10M
Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts...
Honda recalling 500,000 vehicles to fix seat belt problem
Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Deadly shooting investigation.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office investigating after man found shot to death in home

Latest News

Image of tornado damage in Autauga County from Jan. 12, 2023.
Last day to apply for FEMA storm assistance is Thursday
Fentanyl pills
Alabama health leaders launch anti-fentanyl campaign
Source: WBRC video
Dueling Elvis’s from Auburn and Iowa all shook up for a good cause
Casey White
State responds to change of venue motion filed by Casey White’s defense team