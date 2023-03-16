Pedestrian struck, killed on I-59 in apparent hit-and-run

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian walking on the shoulder of Interstate 59 South Thursday evening was struck and killed by a motor vehicle that fled the scene after the collision.

Birmingham police say just before 11 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to a report of a person down on I-59 South on the Roebuck Pkwy exit ramp.

When officers arrived, they observed that the victim was unresponsive. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

The victim’s identity is unknown at this time.

When we learn more information, we will be sure to make updates to this story.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.