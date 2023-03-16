LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

‘I shot her’: Husband kills wife in front of kids days after buying gun

Mohammad Alkurdi, 38, has been arrested in Arizona for the killing of his wife.
Mohammad Alkurdi, 38, has been arrested in Arizona for the killing of his wife.(Chandler Police Department)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say they have arrested a man for shooting and killing his wife in an apartment with their children inside.

KPHO reports that Chandler police officers were called to a domestic violence situation at an area apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

Police said that 38-year-old Mohammad Alkurdi shot his wife to death and left her body inside a master bedroom closet.

According to arrest documents, a neighbor called 911 after Alkurdi reportedly told them, “I shot her,” referring to his wife as he was leaving the apartment and walking toward the office.

One of the children reportedly told the neighbor that his father had shot his mother.

Arriving officers said they found Alkurdi armed with a gun along with his four children.

According to detectives, the shooting happened with the kids, under the age of 9, inside the apartment. A gun was recovered from the scene and police said at least two shots were fired.

Arrest documents stated that Alkurdi has a history of domestic violence, including previously threatening the woman with a knife.

Alkurdi purchased a gun over the weekend and bullets on Tuesday, the day of the shooting, court records indicated.

The 38-year-old has been charged with first-degree homicide, and child endangerment charges are also possible, according to police.

Authorities haven’t immediately identified the woman killed as notification remains pending with loved ones in other countries.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Daniel P. Watson
Pell City man arrested in connection to Birmingham, St. Clair Co. homicides
The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.
Ricky Bobby’s ‘Talladega Nights’ mansion hits market for nearly $10M
Shooting investigation underway in downtown Birmingham
Police: Victim targeted in shooting outside of Pizitz Food Hall
Source: WBRC video
New safe room system in Cullman to protect students, staff in case of active shooter emergency

Latest News

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is a ballistic missile...
North Korea launches ICBM before South Korea-Japan summit
The company’s reports showed some children have been injured while working in the dangerous...
Minnesota meat processing firm accused of employing minors
Police in Sacramento, California, are searching for a thief who broke into several helicopters...
Stolen helicopter crashes at Sacramento Executive Airport
Northport hotel opens
New Northport hotel opens more than two years after groundbreaking