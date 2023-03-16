LawCall
Hartselle mom facing capital murder charge after allegedly stabbing, killing 8-year-old son

By Wade Smith
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle mother has been arrested after her 8-year-old son was stabbed and killed in Hartselle on Thursday.

According to social media posts by the Sheriff’s Office, a female was taken into custody at the Village Dr. scene by Morgan County deputies. The initial report was received by law enforcement around 5:30 a.m.

An 8-year-old boy was found dead at the home after the stabbing. An adult male was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital for treatment of a stab wound.

Morgan County Investigators arrested Jennifer Long, age 41 of Hartselle. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, she was charged with capital murder in the stabbing death of her son.

Jennifer Long
Jennifer Long(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

Additional charges are pending in this investigation. Long was booked in the Morgan County Jail with no bond.

Morgan County Schools Superintendent Tracie Turrentine released the following statement related to the death of the boy:

It is with great sadness that we have lost one of our students in Morgan County. The student will be remembered for the joy he brought to his friends, classmates, and teachers.

My condolences and thoughts go out to the family at this time.

The loss of a student can be a difficult and challenging situation that can generate a high level of anxiety and distress in students. During this time, as the school community processes this news and copes with grief, please know that support services are available to those who need them.

The Priceville Police Department assisted the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

According to deputies, the scene has been secured.

