Dueling Elvis’s from Auburn and Iowa all shook up for a good cause

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - March Madness has dueling Elvis’s all shook up for a good cause. When Auburn and Iowa tip off Thursday at 5:50 p.m. in Birmingham, two of the fan bases’ kings are watching the game closely.

Instead of buying tickets to the game, Auburn Elvis and Hawkeye Elvis decided on a friendly wager to benefit their local children’s hospitals.

If Auburn wins, Hawkeye Elvis will donate the Tigers point total to Children’s of Alabama. If Iowa wins, Auburn Elvis will do the same for U of I Children’s Hospital. The two personalities want their social media followers to join them!

Once the game is over @AuburnElvis and @HawkeyeElvis will post the donation links here on Twitter. Let them know if you donated. Both the men say instead of giving their money to a second-hand ticket site, they want to give back. Everyone is a winner here!

