Broadband expansion project coming to Shelby County

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Spectrum is working to provide high-speed internet access to more than 4,400 homes and small businesses in Shelby County.

They will do this with a $2.9 million grant from the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund.

Lack of reliable internet has been a huge issue for a number of families, but that’s about to change.

The grant for Shelby County is one of four awarded to Spectrum to expand fiber-optic broadband infrastructure to counties that currently lack access to high-speed connections.

Overall, Spectrum has committed to invest nearly $35 million to extend its broadband network in Shelby, Bibb, Tuscaloosa and Winston counties.

Spectrum recognizes the importance of broadband internet access being vital for workforce development, health care services and education.

Spectrum representative Patti Michel said this project is still in the early planning stages, but they have about three years to complete it.

“Once we can get all of our engineering pieces together, then we can go ahead and begin breaking ground on that network to bring service to the community there in Shelby County,” Michel said.

Through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund program, Spectrum will be able to provide broadband service to an additional 500 homes and small businesses in Shelby County.

They will be communicating with customers when service becomes available in their area.

