LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

BPD talks security ahead of NCAA tournament

March Madness safety
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -With thousands of fans coming to Birmingham for the start of the NCAA tournament, security will be tight.

We spoke with police about some of the resources they’re using for tournament week. Birmingham Police and other law enforcement agencies plan for big events like this.

BPD tells us it’s using resources from the Real Time Crime Center and the Jefferson County Metro Area Crime Center to keep a watchful eye on things in and around Legacy Arena and City Walk. You’ll also see plenty of officers on patrol and some K9s, allowing the fans to focus on the games inside the renovated Legacy Arena.

“We have officers from various assignments deployed down to Legacy Arena and that general area and we’re just going to deploy as many resources as we can to keep our community safe,” Officer Truman Fitzgerald with BPD said.

With big events like this, BPD has seen an increase in car break ins, so keep your doors locked and valuables out of sight. Also, if you’re planning to see the games, there are things you can and can’t take inside legacy area. Here’s a list from the BJCC: https://www.bjcc.org/tyfoon/site/fckeditor/2022%20Legacy%20Arena%20Prohibited%20Items.png

Fans we spoke with are more than ready for the games to begin. They say this tournament is once again putting the Magic City back in the national spotlight after a 15-year hiatus.

“I think it’s a wonderful, wonderful thing to have them here. We just need to take advantage of it why people are here and showcase our city so people can come back and spend a little money with us,” Keith Boykin said.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Daniel P. Watson
Pell City man arrested in connection to Birmingham, St. Clair Co. homicides
The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.
Ricky Bobby’s ‘Talladega Nights’ mansion hits market for nearly $10M
Shooting investigation underway in downtown Birmingham
Police: Victim targeted in shooting outside of Pizitz Food Hall
Source: WBRC video
New safe room system in Cullman to protect students, staff in case of active shooter emergency

Latest News

Source: WBRC Video
ALEA encourages moving over for disabled vehicles on the roadway after 8 traffic fatalities in Jefferson County over the weekend
Family files lawsuit in railroad trainee's death
Jefferson County woman suing Norfolk Southern after husband’s death on tracks in Bessemer
Source: WBRC Video
UAB Sleep expert
Source: WBRC Video
Bank issues affect local business