BPD talks security ahead of NCAA tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -With thousands of fans coming to Birmingham for the start of the NCAA tournament, security will be tight.

We spoke with police about some of the resources they’re using for tournament week. Birmingham Police and other law enforcement agencies plan for big events like this.

BPD tells us it’s using resources from the Real Time Crime Center and the Jefferson County Metro Area Crime Center to keep a watchful eye on things in and around Legacy Arena and City Walk. You’ll also see plenty of officers on patrol and some K9s, allowing the fans to focus on the games inside the renovated Legacy Arena.

“We have officers from various assignments deployed down to Legacy Arena and that general area and we’re just going to deploy as many resources as we can to keep our community safe,” Officer Truman Fitzgerald with BPD said.

With big events like this, BPD has seen an increase in car break ins, so keep your doors locked and valuables out of sight. Also, if you’re planning to see the games, there are things you can and can’t take inside legacy area. Here’s a list from the BJCC: https://www.bjcc.org/tyfoon/site/fckeditor/2022%20Legacy%20Arena%20Prohibited%20Items.png

Fans we spoke with are more than ready for the games to begin. They say this tournament is once again putting the Magic City back in the national spotlight after a 15-year hiatus.

“I think it’s a wonderful, wonderful thing to have them here. We just need to take advantage of it why people are here and showcase our city so people can come back and spend a little money with us,” Keith Boykin said.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.