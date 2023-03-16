Birmingham’s $12 million resurfacing project officially underway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some roads across Birmingham will soon get a facelift. Roadwork is officially beginning this week as part of Birmingham’s $12 million resurfacing plan.

The City of Birmingham says as many as 246 road segments will be paved through this plan, which is about 43 miles of road.

They are in the very beginning stages of the project, having just started milling work Tuesday along Redwol Drive and Wednesday along Bellehurst Drive. Those are just a few segments out of the 28 in District One.

Colin Alexander, the senior planner for the Birmingham Department of Transportation, says the $12.6 million package is the single largest investment in resurfacing and repaving they’ve ever done. He says fixing the roads throughout the city is a top priority, but even more work will need to be done when this year’s project is complete.

“We are a very spread out city,” he explains. “We have somewhere around 1,700 centerline miles of locally controlled streets so while this is a large pavement investment and it’s the right direction, just remember there’s still going to be a lot of roads that need maintenance and that’s why we have a commitment to year in and year out, have a pavement package like this.”

Alexander says they are going district by district and you can see which roads are included on their website.

If your road is not listed and you’re experiencing issues, Alexander recommends filing a 311 complaint. You can do that by calling 311 or going to the 311 section on the city website.

