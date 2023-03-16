LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Texas boy

Jordan Sangbong, left, was allegedly abducted. Daddy Sangbong, right, was identified by law...
Jordan Sangbong, left, was allegedly abducted. Daddy Sangbong, right, was identified by law enforcement as the suspect.(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKWALL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday issued an Amber Alert for a missing toddler.

Jordan Sangbong, 2, was allegedly abducted in Royse City, Texas.

The suspect in the abduction was identified by Texas DPS as 38-year-old Daddy Sangbong. The 5′10″ man was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Royse City Police Department at 972-204-7002 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts...
Honda recalling 500,000 vehicles to fix seat belt problem
The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.
Ricky Bobby’s ‘Talladega Nights’ mansion hits market for nearly $10M
Donald Patrick Johnson, 28.
Shelby County man arrested after man found shot to death in home
Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool

Latest News

Irvo Otieno, 28, died March 6 as he was being admitted to Central State Hospital south of...
Attorney: 7 deputies pushed down, smothered Black man who died
FILE - A guard checks vehicles entering the main gate at San Quentin State Prison on April 12,...
California to overhaul San Quentin prison, emphasizing rehab
Court documents show Webb pleaded guilty to charges that could send her to prison for up to 10...
Nonprofit head pleads guilty in Mississippi welfare fraud
Source: WBRC video
Jefferson County deputies find stolen vehicle, stolen property, and multiple guns after residents call in tip for car break-ins
Mississippi authorities are continuing their search for a missing woman, Ebony Owens, while her...
Sheriff: Husband charged with murder of missing wife; search for body continues