Alabama trooper remembered after losing fight with Covid

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall stopped in Tuscaloosa today and honored the service and memory of State Trooper Jason Vice.

Trooper Vice died from COVID nearly two years ago, when he was 41 years old.

Ala. State Trooper, Jason Vice (Bryan Henry)

Attorney General Marshall met with the family and presented them with a small carved praying hands statue and a proclamation that remembered Vice’s sacrifice, which he read aloud:

“Trooper Vice obviously has a unique situation that we have to acknowledge is he like our medical professionals and others during our pandemic exposed themselves to potentially risking their own lives to be able to do their own jobs and fulfill their duty. Trooper Vice was someone you already heard from the LT. was exemplary in his job,” said Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Ala. State Trooper, Jason Vice (Bryan Henry)

“He was very hard working. He loved people. He loved his community. He loved serving the community,” said Jason Vice’s widow, Jenny Vice.

Trooper Vice joined the ranks at ALEA in 2006.

