Vulcan Park Foundation CEO retires

By Steve Crocker
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - What may be Birmingham’s most famous landmark is about to undergo an important change.

Vulcan Park Foundation CEO Darlene Negrotto is retiring after nearly 20 years and will move into a part-time consulting role. The facility’s Director of Museum Operations, Cynthia Cardona will become the new CEO next month.

“A lot of our visitors, they come here as their first stop to Birmingham, and the experience that they have here sets the tone for their visit to our region” says Negrotto, who took over shortly after a major restoration of the statue and a renovation of the park which reopened in March of 2004.

Negrotto says the restoration effort brought the community together in an important way. The park remains a popular attraction with most recent years recording around 150,000 visitors. Negrotto would not share plans for the facility after she steps down, but she suggests you keep and eye on Vulcan.

“We do have some exciting opportunities on the horizon for Vulcan, so stay tuned for that in, the coming months and years.”

