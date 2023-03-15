LawCall
Vecchia Pizzeria and Mercato: Alfredo Sauce

Homemade alfredo sauce
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Vecchia Pizzeria and Mercato: Alfredo Sauce

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 1 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
  • 2 cups freshly grated Parmesan
  • Pasta cooking water, as needed

Directions

  1. In a saucepan or skillet, warm the butter and cream over low heat. Whisk in the salt and pepper for one minute. Whisk in the Parmesan chesse and stir until melted.
  2. Toss with pasta to combine, thinning with pasta water if necessary.

