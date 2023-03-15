Vecchia Pizzeria and Mercato: Alfredo Sauce

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter

1 1/2 cup heavy cream

1 clove garlic, crushed

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon white pepper

2 cups freshly grated Parmesan

Pasta cooking water, as needed

Directions

In a saucepan or skillet, warm the butter and cream over low heat. Whisk in the salt and pepper for one minute. Whisk in the Parmesan chesse and stir until melted. Toss with pasta to combine, thinning with pasta water if necessary.

