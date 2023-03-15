Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.
Summer Brice, 15, was reported missing on March 11 after last being seen in the Chelsea area.
Summer is a white female with blonde hair, brown eyes, approximately 5-foot-5 and 148 pounds.
Anyone with information about Summer’s whereabouts are asked to contact Investigator Prady at (205) 670-6122 or via email at kprady@shelbyso.com, the Shelby County’s Sheriff’s Office at (205) 670-6000, or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.
