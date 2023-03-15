LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

Summer Bice
Summer Bice(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Summer Brice, 15, was reported missing on March 11 after last being seen in the Chelsea area.

Summer is a white female with blonde hair, brown eyes, approximately 5-foot-5 and 148 pounds.

Anyone with information about Summer’s whereabouts are asked to contact Investigator Prady at (205) 670-6122 or via email at kprady@shelbyso.com, the Shelby County’s Sheriff’s Office at (205) 670-6000, or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Daniel P. Watson
Pell City man arrested in connection to Birmingham, St. Clair Co. homicides
Shooting investigation underway in downtown Birmingham
Police: Victim targeted in shooting outside of Pizitz Food Hall
According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, a shooting was reported around 8:04 p.m. by...
Tuscaloosa VCU investigating shooting that left one dead
Source: WBRC video
New safe room system in Cullman to protect students, staff in case of active shooter emergency

Latest News

2023 Career and Community Resource Fair
More than three dozen businesses looking to recruit at area job fair
Source: WBRC video
FIRST ALERT: Plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures Wednesday afternoon; Frost possible Thursday morning
Source: WBRC video
March For Babies Kickoff
Vulcan Park CEO reflects on career ahead of retirement
Vulcan Park Foundation CEO retires