Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Summer Brice, 15, was reported missing on March 11 after last being seen in the Chelsea area.

Summer is a white female with blonde hair, brown eyes, approximately 5-foot-5 and 148 pounds.

Anyone with information about Summer’s whereabouts are asked to contact Investigator Prady at (205) 670-6122 or via email at kprady@shelbyso.com, the Shelby County’s Sheriff’s Office at (205) 670-6000, or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

