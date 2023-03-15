LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office investigating after man found shot to death in home

Deadly shooting investigation.
Deadly shooting investigation.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County 911 received a report Wednesday, March 15 at approximately 8:32 a.m. of a person shot at a residence located in the 2500 block of Highway 311 in south Shelby County.

Deputies responded the scene and discovered 59-year-old Robert Etress deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office investigators are investigating the death.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 670-6000 if you have any information about this case. An anonymous tip can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777, or at www.crimestoppersmetroal.com.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Daniel P. Watson
Pell City man arrested in connection to Birmingham, St. Clair Co. homicides
Shooting investigation underway in downtown Birmingham
Police: Victim targeted in shooting outside of Pizitz Food Hall
Source: WBRC video
New safe room system in Cullman to protect students, staff in case of active shooter emergency
The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.
Ricky Bobby’s ‘Talladega Nights’ mansion hits market for nearly $10M

Latest News

Thursday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Chilly evening with a Frost Advisory Thursday morning
Source: WBRC video
Fans in B'ham for March Madness
Brandon Miller has security guard in Birmingham due to threats
Brandon Miller has security guard in Birmingham due to threats
Source: WBRC video
New hotel now open in Northport, already drawing other business