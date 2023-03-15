Shelby County Sheriff’s Office investigating after man found shot to death in home

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County 911 received a report Wednesday, March 15 at approximately 8:32 a.m. of a person shot at a residence located in the 2500 block of Highway 311 in south Shelby County.

Deputies responded the scene and discovered 59-year-old Robert Etress deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office investigators are investigating the death.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 670-6000 if you have any information about this case. An anonymous tip can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777, or at www.crimestoppersmetroal.com.

