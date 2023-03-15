New Northport hotel opens more than two years after groundbreaking

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Finally! The new Marriott Hotel in Northport is now open, after what seemed like an eternity to get it up and running.

Northport hotel opens (Bryan Henry)

First there was COVID, then supply chain challenges. Northport city leaders and Marriot officials broke ground in August of 2020, and it was supposed to have opened by the fall of 2021.

Now, in March 2023, the hotel is officially open and started doing business two days ago. This is considered the first ‘interior’ hotel in Northport, meaning the first hotel in town with all the rooms on the inside. There are 100 rooms up for grabs and 30 people employed.

Company leaders say they picked this spot because it is very close to downtown Northport and to Tuscaloosa. The city says Marriott’s presence is already generating calls from other businesses about locating nearby.

Northport hotel opens (Bryan Henry)

“We’ve had quite a few opportunities for economic development from people who are reaching out, so we’ve had some chains that’ve reached out, we’ve had some stores that have reached out including mom and pop stores talked about opening on this side of the river now,” said Northport city councilwoman Christy BoBo, of district one.

“No, no never doubt in our minds. We always knew we wanted to finish the project to completion and we made sure we did so,” said MANSA Hospitality Regional Manager Jeet Patel.

The hotel was a $15 million dollar project, according to Northport officials.

