LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

New Northport hotel opens more than two years after groundbreaking

By Bryan Henry
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Finally! The new Marriott Hotel in Northport is now open, after what seemed like an eternity to get it up and running.

Northport hotel opens
Northport hotel opens(Bryan Henry)

First there was COVID, then supply chain challenges. Northport city leaders and Marriot officials broke ground in August of 2020, and it was supposed to have opened by the fall of 2021.

Now, in March 2023, the hotel is officially open and started doing business two days ago. This is considered the first ‘interior’ hotel in Northport, meaning the first hotel in town with all the rooms on the inside. There are 100 rooms up for grabs and 30 people employed.

Company leaders say they picked this spot because it is very close to downtown Northport and to Tuscaloosa. The city says Marriott’s presence is already generating calls from other businesses about locating nearby.

Northport hotel opens
Northport hotel opens(Bryan Henry)

“We’ve had quite a few opportunities for economic development from people who are reaching out, so we’ve had some chains that’ve reached out, we’ve had some stores that have reached out including mom and pop stores talked about opening on this side of the river now,” said Northport city councilwoman Christy BoBo, of district one.

“No, no never doubt in our minds. We always knew we wanted to finish the project to completion and we made sure we did so,” said MANSA Hospitality Regional Manager Jeet Patel.

The hotel was a $15 million dollar project, according to Northport officials.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Daniel P. Watson
Pell City man arrested in connection to Birmingham, St. Clair Co. homicides
The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.
Ricky Bobby’s ‘Talladega Nights’ mansion hits market for nearly $10M
Shooting investigation underway in downtown Birmingham
Police: Victim targeted in shooting outside of Pizitz Food Hall
Source: WBRC video
New safe room system in Cullman to protect students, staff in case of active shooter emergency

Latest News

Chelsea fire department. (Source: WBRC video)
Chelsea Fire and Rescue host training for rope rescues
Money for Chelsea road projects
The City of Chelsea and ALDOT working to make Highway 280 safer
Paul Allan Sellers
Human trafficking arrest in Leeds
Source: WBRC Video
Chelsea road resurfacing