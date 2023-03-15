LawCall
More than three dozen businesses looking to recruit at area job fair

2023 Career and Community Resource Fair
2023 Career and Community Resource Fair(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Anyone looking for new career opportunities will have the chance to see what’s out there when Lawson State Community College hosts its annual Career and Community Resource Fair on Wednesday.

The event, which takes place from 9 a.m. until noon at the Bessemer Civic Center, will feature more than three dozen businesses giving out information and recruiting for job opportunities.

Some of the employers and non-profits that will be in attendance include:

  • Alabama Department of Veteran Affairs
  • Alabama Power Company
  • Amazon
  • America's First Federal Credit Union
  • Bessember Police Department
  • Birmingham Police Academy
  • Federal Beareau of Investigation
  • Jefferson County Commission
  • City of Birmingham
  • FedEx Ground
  • Chick-Fil-A
  • Bessemer Police Academy
  • Quest for Health Chiropractic Medical West
  • MacLean Power Systems
  • YMCA of Central Alabama
  • And more

The event is free and open to the public. Anyone interested is encouraged to bring a resume.

The Bessemer Civic Center is located at 1130 9th Avenue Southwest in Bessemer.

