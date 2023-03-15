More than three dozen businesses looking to recruit at area job fair

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Anyone looking for new career opportunities will have the chance to see what’s out there when Lawson State Community College hosts its annual Career and Community Resource Fair on Wednesday.

The event, which takes place from 9 a.m. until noon at the Bessemer Civic Center, will feature more than three dozen businesses giving out information and recruiting for job opportunities.

Some of the employers and non-profits that will be in attendance include:

Alabama Department of Veteran Affairs

Alabama Power Company

Amazon

America's First Federal Credit Union

Bessember Police Department

Birmingham Police Academy

Federal Beareau of Investigation

Jefferson County Commission

City of Birmingham

FedEx Ground

Chick-Fil-A

Bessemer Police Academy

Quest for Health Chiropractic Medical West

MacLean Power Systems

YMCA of Central Alabama

And more

The event is free and open to the public. Anyone interested is encouraged to bring a resume.

The Bessemer Civic Center is located at 1130 9th Avenue Southwest in Bessemer.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.