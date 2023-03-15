Jefferson Co. Schools award 2023-24 Teachers of the Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools has named Alyson Patton and Cheyanne Evans Shackelford its Teachers of the Year. Patton is the winner in the Elementary Division, and Shackelford is the winner in the Secondary division.

Jefferson County Schools released the following information about the teachers:

“Patton is a 5th grade math and science teacher at Fultondale Elementary. She has been a teacher for 11 years, all spent in Jefferson County. She is a national board-certified teacher and also serves as a lead mentor. Mrs. Patton has implemented several new initiatives in her classroom, which she says boils down to one thing: knowing her students. She says when you know your students, you can identify needs, meet those needs, and ultimately serve their community. Principal Tai Bondman adds Mrs. Patton is a champion of the students who not only excel beyond measurable goals but also of those that are often overlooked and underperforming.

Cheyanne Evans Shackelford teaches Cosmetology to 10th, 11th and 12th grade students at Center Point High School. Mrs. Shackelford says she stresses to her students the importance of effective communication. She says communication is key and that if students don’t know how to communicate properly their voices will not be heard. Principal Terrell Brown describes Mrs. Shack, as she’s affectionately known by her students, as possessing a contagious energy. He also adds she is a transformative teacher and began an after-school tutoring program for her career tech students. As a result, the cosmetology program saw students earning credentials jump from 54% to 76%.”

“I appreciate both of these teachers more than they know. They are both shining examples of what teachers should be and set the bar high for our district. We are grateful for their service and their unwavering commitment to our students,” said Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, Superintendent of Jefferson County Schools.

Both teachers will now be up for consideration for Alabama Teacher of the Year.

