Human trafficking arrest in Leeds

Paul Allan Sellers
Paul Allan Sellers(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - A Double Springs man was taken into custody by the Leeds Police Department March 14 on a charge of Human Trafficking First Degree, which occurred in the city of Birmingham.

Leeds PD has been investigating 61-year-old Paul Allan Sellers for several months since receiving information that he was soliciting underage females for sexual purposes.

Sellers allegedly traveled to Leeds to meet a minor under the age of consent with the intent to pay the minor to engage in sexual activity. Sellers had a Respiratory Therapist identification badge from UAB Hospital in his possession upon arrest.

Detectives plan to follow up with additional charges in St. Clair County.

Anyone who may have information pertaining to this case can contact the Leeds Police Department at 205-699-2581.

