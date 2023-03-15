FIRST ALERT: Plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures Wednesday afternoon; Frost possible Thursday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! You’ll need to bundle up before you step outside. It’s another cold start to the day with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Freeze Warning continues until 9 AM this morning. The good news is that the winds are light this morning. Wind chill is not a big factor for us.

High Temperatures Wednesday (WBRC)

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us with a clear sky. High pressure will move just to the north of us giving us light northeast winds and low humidity today. It will also give us plenty of sunshine and blue sky this afternoon. We are forecasting warmer temperatures today with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We could see a few clouds move in late this evening, but we will remain dry and cool. If you have any evening plans, make sure you dress warmly because temperatures will likely cool into the lower 50s and upper 40s by 7-8 PM.

Frost Likely Thursday Morning

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for most of Central Alabama Thursday morning. It is set to expire at 8 AM. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid 30s for most locations. Temperatures could drop near freezing in east Alabama, and the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, Randolph, St. Clair, and Talladega counties until 8 AM. I would continue to cover up sensitive plants and bring your pets inside tonight. Winds are forecast to shift from the east to the south tomorrow at 10-15 mph. The southerly winds will allow temperatures to climb closer to average. We are forecasting high temperatures warming into the upper 60s. Cloud cover will likely increase tomorrow. We’ll go from a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon hours with a mostly cloudy sky in the evening. We’ll stay dry tomorrow, so fans heading in and out of Legacy Arena for the NCAA basketball tournament won’t have to worry about rainy conditions.

Frost Advisory (WBRC)

Next Big Thing

The big story this week is the arrival of a cold front Friday. Rain chances will likely develop in far northwest Alabama late Thursday night and spread into Central Alabama Friday morning. St. Patrick’s Day is looking very wet across Central Alabama. I would plan for a wet morning commute Friday with temperatures in the 50s. Severe weather is not expected across Central Alabama thanks to stable conditions. If we see any strong storms, it will likely remain in south Alabama and along the Gulf Coast. We are forecasting high temperatures to climb into the low to mid 60s Friday afternoon. Temperatures will likely drop late in the afternoon hours as cold and dry air moves into the state. Rainfall totals are forecast to add up around 1-2 inches across most of Central Alabama.

Cold Weekend

The upcoming weekend is looking dry, but it’ll end up cold with temperatures well below average for the middle of March. We’ll likely start Saturday morning off in the mid 30s. Saturday will end up partly cloudy with high temperatures climbing into the lower 50s. It could also end up a little breezy with northerly winds at 10-20 mph. You’ll want to cover up your plants and bring your pets inside Saturday evening. We will likely see another round of freezing temperatures for Sunday morning. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon could end up even cooler with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s with a partly cloudy sky.

Looking Ahead

Early next week remains a low confidence forecast. Models are showing freezing temperatures once again for Monday morning. Monday is looking dry with highs in the mid 50s. An area of low pressure is forecast to form in the Gulf of Mexico and move up along the Southeast Coast Tuesday into Wednesday. If the low is farther to the south, our rain chances will be significantly lower Tuesday into Wednesday. If the low trends farther north and slightly stronger, we could see higher rain chances. There’s a low-end chance this system could produce wintry weather for parts of the Appalachian Mountains Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but confidence remains low. We will have a better idea on next week’s setup as we get closer to the weekend.

Have a safe and wonderful Wednesday!

